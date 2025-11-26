Nigeria: Mohbad's Widow Takes Legal Steps to Safeguard Late Singer's Estate

She filed a legal notice at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

The widow of the late music star Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has filed a legal notice at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja to forestall any unauthorised attempt to assume control of the late singer's estate.

The Nation Newspaper reports that the singer's widow made this move in a letter dated 19 November 2025, submitted by the law firm Salawu, Akingbolu & Co. and signed by I. P. Awo (Esq.),

In the letter, Ms Aloba informed the Probate Registrar that she had submitted Form 5 and Form 6, ensuring that Letters of Administration could not be issued to anyone other than the recognised beneficiaries of the deceased.

The filing also identified Ms Aloba as Mohbad's legal wife and the mother of the singer's only surviving child, Liam Aloba.

According to her, "Public notices supporting the move were published in two national newspapers in November 2025 to prevent any 'surreptitious or fraudulent attempts' to claim the estate without proper legal process."

Her legal team noted that the filing remains active in the court's records and must be honoured until the estate is administered correctly.

Additionally, they also expressed confidence that no improper claims would be entertained, especially since the late singer's legally recognised wife and son are still alive.

Since the singer died on 12 September 2023 under controversial circumstances, a trend that triggered nationwide outrage and a police-ordered exhumation, tensions have persisted between his widow and his family over control of his property and the paternity of his only son, Liam Aloba.

His death also triggered intense public scrutiny, with continued legal proceedings and a coroner's inquest stretching through 2024 and 2025.

Subsequently, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, repeatedly demanded a DNA test, which his widow opposed and considered harassment, insisting that any such process must follow lawful procedures.

After the Magistrate's Court in Ikorodu ordered that DNA tests be carried out on Liam Aloba in September 2025, Ms Aloba has traded words with her father-in-law online, claiming Mr Aloba will be unsuccessful at manipulating the DNA results in a series of Instagram posts.