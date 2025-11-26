Africa: Team Nigeria Storms Egypt for World Karate Championship

Team Nigeria departed the country yesterday afternoon for the World Karate Championship scheduled to hold from Thursday, November 27 to November 30, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

Nigeria will be proudly represented by five exceptional athletes who have shown remarkable dedication, discipline and competitive excellence.

The athletes are: Loveth Ngozi Okoro - Kumite -50kg; Godfirst Orie Ukoha-Sampson - Kumite -55kg; Constance Tamunodiepreye Abode - Kumite -61kg;

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ujunwa Caroline Nwankwo - Kumite +68kg; and Oluwaseun Olorunbe - Kumite - Male Kata.

According to Hajiya Zainab Saleh, a Board Member of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, the athletes have trained really hard in preparation for this global showcase.

"The nation is confident that they will demonstrate outstanding performance on the world stage," observed the board member.

The athletes will be led by Coach Efezino Akpotu while Olusegun Abode is leader of delegation.

Four of the female athletes to watch in Cairo, Egypt, include; Ngozi, Godfirst, Constance and Ujunwa who have been consistent contenders at the annual Zainab Saleh International Female Open Karate Championship, the brainchild of Hajiya Zainab Saleh, Board Member of the KFN who has empowered and elevated female karatekas in Nigeria.

While wishing Team Nigeria the very best at the event, the Board of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) appealed to the National Sports Commission (NSC) to come to the aid of the federation to offset some of the debts incurred to make the trip a reality.

The World Championship falls within the purview of the National Sports Commission (NSC).