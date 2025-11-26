Nigeria: NPFL - Kano Pillars Earn First Win of the Season Against Ikorodu City

*Katsina Utd also beat Enyimba in Ilorin

Kano Pillars recorded their first victory of the 2025/26 NPFL season on Monday evening with a 2-1 defeat of Ikorodu City at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina their adopted home after they were banished from Kano.

Although still stuck to the bottom of the Nigerian topflight league on nine points from 14 matches, Kano Pillars are suffering from the consequences of the hooliganism of their fans as they were ducked three points and three goals early in October.

Ageless Rabiu Ali opened scores for the Sai Masu Gida after just three minutes into the clash with Ikorodu City who were chasing a win to tie table topper Nasarawa United.

Olakunle Alaka doubled the lead on the half hour mark. Joseph Arumala however reduced the deficit for Ikorodu City late in the first half but was not enough to earn the Lagos team a share of the spoil on the road.

With just four points separating Pillars from the two other bottom teams that included Bendel Insurance and Barau FC, it remains to be seen how the darling team of Kano State will navigate Its way away from the drop zone even before the season enters half way mark.

Elsewhere, Katsina United who are also suffering from the same sins of unruly fans snatched a 3-2 win in a thrilling NPFL match-day 14 encounter in Ilorin yesterday.

Katsina United led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Jamilu Yusuf's 32nd minute strike. Uche Collins doubled their advantage six minutes after the break.

Enyimba however reduced the deficit through Stanley Dimgba on the hour mark.

Collins restored Katsina United's two-goal lead two minutes later.

Enyimba netted their second of the game in the 64th minute through Issah Mohammed while the Aba Elephant could not muster the much needed equaliser to at least earn a point from the trip to Ilorin.