Nigeria: I Haven't Received Child Support From Davido - Sophia Momodu Alleges

Since their separation, Davido and Sophia have been engaged in a public and legal dispute over custody and child support.

Beauty and Fashion connoisseur, Sophia Momodu, mother of David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, has claimed that the singer does not provide child support, leaving her to shoulder all of their daughter's expenses on her own.

David and Ms Momodu became romantically involved in 2015, and their relationship resulted in the birth of their daughter, Imade Adeleke, on 14 May 2015.

Their relationship, which reportedly had two phases (2014-2017, 2020-2022), ended in July 2022. Since their separation, the pair have been engaged in a public and legal dispute over custody and child support.

False narratives

However, while responding to alleged negative narratives targeted towards her daughter on Wednesday, in her Instagram story, Ms Momodu said she is left with no choice than to stand for her daughter amidst social media abuse.

She stated that her protective nature has pushed her to respond to alleged abuse, which not only targeted her but also her daughter, to ensure her daughter sustained a healthy and happy lifestyle.

"Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and unfortunately, it has also become a platform for spreading false narratives. On a recent Sunday morning, I woke up to numerous posts that were intentionally targeted at my lovely daughter and were trying to portray a false image of her well-being.

"As a fiercely protective mother, my initial reaction was emotional, but I knew that I had to stand up for my child. It's essential to note that my daughter is a happy, healthy, and well-rounded child. Anyone who has met her in person can attest to this," Ms Momodu said.

Child support

The Fashion influencer further revealed that she had been the primary caregiver to Imade Adeleke in the past years. Ms Momodu said the 'Money' crooner has not paid her child support for years, though Imade's paternal grandparent had covered her educational fees in the last three years.

She also revealed her plans and decisions to take full responsibility for addressing her daughter's future financial needs.

"To further emphasise my commitment to my daughter's well-being, I have been her primary caregiver for the past five years. I have covered all of her expenses except for school fees, which her paternal grandparents have kindly covered for the past three years.

"I have not received child support from her father, but our child knows no lack. She is growing in a healthy environment and is very happy.

In an effort to reaffirm my commitment to her happiness, I recently waived all outstanding child support payments and relinquished future claims. This decision has left me fully responsible for our child's financial needs, which is a welcome development by both parties," she explained.

The singer's ex-lover, however, expressed her concerns about alleged online false narratives against her daughter, praying that Imade be left out of such narratives. Additionally, the beauty influencer expressed her excitement that her daughter maintains loving relationships with both of her parents.

"Family is important to me, and I believe that it's essential for my child to have a relationship with both parents. Just as I had with my late father, whom I had cherished memories of, I have never denied her father access or a relationship.

Instead, I prioritise her safety and structured schedules. I am grateful that my daughter has a loving relationship with both parents.

"Moving forward, I kindly request that my innocent child be left out of false narratives and stories. Let's channel our energy towards things that are more profitable and healthy," she concluded.

Court case

In April 2024, David filed a suit at the Lagos State High Court seeking joint custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke, claiming that Ms Momodu had denied him access and demanding "unfettered and unrestricted" visitation.

In response, on 22 June 2024, Ms Momodu, through her lawyers, rejected the allegations. She said David had not seen their daughter since July 2022, "by his own choice," and maintained the only thing she had denied him was sexual intimacy, not access to Imade.

Moreover, Ms Momodu further claimed that since July 2022, she had been solely responsible for Imade's welfare, including school fees, rent, living and healthcare, after alleging Davido failed to fulfil his financial obligations.

The fashion connoisseur also asserted that Davido, despite periodically posting pictures of their daughter on social media, had been absent from her life and emotionally unavailable.