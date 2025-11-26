Nigeria: Security Coordination in Zamfara 'Won't Work Without Me' - - Defence Minister Matawalle

Bello Matawalle warns that any security efforts without his involvement "will amount to nothing."

The rift between the federal government and Zamfara State over security strategy has taken on fresh dimensions, as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, accused the state governor, Dauda Lawal, of deliberately sidelining him.

He warned that any security efforts without his involvement "will amount to nothing." The allegations were made in a recent interview with DCL Hausa, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Matawalle, who served as Zamfara governor for four years before his ministerial appointment, stated that Mr Lawal bypassed him during a recent meeting with the senior Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, in Abuja, despite Matawalle reportedly being present in his office.

"I am ... the representative of Zamfara in the federal government," he told DCL Hausa. "He bypassed me to meet Badaru. I can tell you it will amount to nothing."

A state under siege

Mr Lawal has repeatedly painted a grim picture of life in Zamfara, saying he knows the hideouts of bandit groups and could eliminate the threat in two months -- if only the state had control over security agencies.

The governor alleged that security operatives on the ground often refuse to act without directives from Abuja -- a situation he described as a major impediment to safeguarding citizens.

Indeed, insecurity in Zamfara remains pervasive. According to Wiki Times, which cited a report by the Zamfara Circle Community Initiative (ZCCI), shared on its official Facebook page, 164 people were abducted and 23 killed within just two weeks in September.

Over 23 villages across eight local government areas -- including Shinkafi, Tsafe, Gusau, Anka and Kaura-Namoda -- were reportedly attacked.

In many communities, constant attacks have forced residents to abandon farmlands, schools and homes, deepening humanitarian consequences.

Despite public assurances and state-level efforts, including recruitment of Community Protection Guards and distribution of patrol vehicles, many affected areas remain under the shadow of insecurity.

Political undertones and fallout

Mr Matawalle's accusations carry political weight. He accused members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara of colluding with the governor's camp to cause divisions within the party. He warned that those "sponsoring internal rifts" would soon be exposed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"APC is united. Anyone causing divisions is being sponsored by Dauda's administration. We know who they are, we have all the evidence ... and we will deal with them at the right time," Mr Matawalle said.

He also claimed that Governor Lawal is "afraid" of him. "In everything Dauda does, he mentions my name -- even if he stubs his toe, he will say I caused it," he said.

Why this matters

The exchange suggests a deeper problem: a fractured security architecture, complicated by overlapping political interests and institutional distrust.

With communities still under siege, fragmented leadership can undermine efforts to curb violence and risk turning security into a political tool rather than a relief for the people.

For Zamfara residents watching helplessly as waves of bandit attacks, killings, and kidnappings continue, the biggest losers may be ordinary citizens whose lives and livelihoods depend on law and order.

Efforts to get Governor Lawal's response

As of the time of filing this report, repeated attempts to contact the governor's media office for comment on Matawalle's allegations were not successful.