Liberia: 23-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Kakata - Police Launch Investigation

- Police in Kakata have launched an investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, Ruth Davis, whose naked body was discovered early Monday morning at the Kakata General Market.

According to preliminary information, Davis was allegedly killed late Sunday night and may have been raped before her body was dumped in the market. She had reportedly traveled from Monrovia to Kakata to attend her uncle's traditional wedding ceremony, though details surrounding her visit remain unclear.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that Davis was last seen at the New Creation Entertainment Center, a popular nightlife spot in Kakata, just hours before her body was found.

Residents were shocked to see her nude body lying in the market at daybreak. Police say no visible external injuries were observed.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched a full-scale investigation. Sources say two persons of interest are currently being interrogated in connection with the incident.