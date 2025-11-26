West Africa: Liberia Commissions New Fishing Vessel, Announces Major Reduction in Fisheries Licensing Fees

Published: November 25, 2025

Monrovia - The Government of Liberia has commissioned a newly built semi-industrial fiberglass fishing vessel as part of its efforts to modernize the fisheries sector and boost economic growth under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. The commissioning ceremony of the vessel (The Sea King) marks an important milestone in the implementation of the World Bank-funded Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP), under the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The Sea King, designed and built by SeaPride Marine Engineering LLC in Sur, Oman, was officially received by Liberia's FV Sea King, marking a significant milestone for both Liberia and Oman.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, who represented President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., at the ceremony, emphasized the Unity Party administration's dedication to transforming Liberia's coastal economy.

According to the Vice President, his boss could not attend the ceremony due to international engagements but reaffirmed his strong interest in revitalizing the fisheries sector. VP Koung emphasized that the commissioning of the country's first semi-industrial fishing vessel marks a proud moment in the country's journey toward inclusive development, something he said is more than an addition to the national fleet, symbolizing Liberia's renewed determination to tap into its vast marine resources.

Vice President Koung mentioned that the vessel will support "increased fish harvests, reduce dependence on imported fish," and ensure that more wealth generated from Liberian waters stays within local communities.

In one of the day's most important announcements, the government announced a nationwide decrease in annual fisheries licensing fees, starting January 1, 2026. According to VP Koung, canoe operators will pay $30 per year, while motorized canoes with engines from 1 to 15 horsepower will be charged $175. Larger vessels with engines from 16 to 40 horsepower will pay $350. He stated that these reductions show the government's willingness to listen to its people.

"The President is hereby directing the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) to put in place the necessary modalities to ensure that these new fees are well communicated and implemented effectively across all coastal counties," he added.

According to him, the government's initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on fishermen, many of whom have long requested lower fees. "For many years, our fishermen have asked for relief, and today, their voices have been heard."

The Liberian Vice President noted that the "Rescue government" views the fisheries sector as a low-hanging fruit for food security, job creation, and sustainable economic development, adding that with proper policies, infrastructure, and partnerships, the sector can become a major driver of national growth.

He wrapped up by thanking Liberia's development partners, especially the World Bank, for its ongoing confidence in the UP-led government and the people of Liberia, emphasizing that the bank's support has been crucial in making the day possible. He also expressed gratitude to the fishermen and women for their resilience and contributions to the nation's food security, stating that the commissioning of the vessel represents a new chapter for the sector. "Fishing is not just a livelihood, it is a pathway to prosperity," he said, urging Liberians to fully seize opportunities in the blue economy.

Also speaking, World Bank Country Manager, Madam Georgia Wallen, praised Liberia's renewed momentum in the fisheries sector, describing the commissioning of the Sea King as "an exciting and momentous milestone." She noted that the sector is visibly "on the rise," reflecting strong government ownership and effective partnership with development partners.

She emphasized that the new vessel is more than just a launch event--it signifies a larger step toward economic transformation under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. Madam Wallen highlighted Liberia's vision of a modern, investment-ready, and inclusive fisheries sector capable of creating jobs, fostering innovation, and expanding partnerships with the private sector.

According to her, the Sea King, which she described as a national asset, was made possible through collaboration between the Government of Liberia and the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) under the Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project.

She commended NaFAA's leadership and technical staff for their dedication, saying it demonstrates what is possible when communities, government, and partners unite around a common vision.

Following her remarks, NaFAA's Board Chairman and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Alexander Nutah, described the commissioning ceremony as the dawn of a new era in the country's fisheries sector. He said the fiberglass vessel marks a major technological advancement, offering safer, more durable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional wooden canoes.

The Minister explained that the new vessels will help Liberia's artisanal fishermen expand their reach, increase their catch, and boost their incomes while following sustainable practices. He emphasized that the initiative bridges the long-standing gap between artisanal and industrial fishing by developing a semi-industrial fleet.

He concluded by urging NaFAA's management to ensure the project stays economically viable and environmentally sustainable. The commissioning of the Sea King, he said, represents Liberia's shared goal for a prosperous and resilient fisheries sector driven by partnership, innovation, and responsible management.