Liberia: Noble Second Floor Holds 2nd Annual Charity Dinner to Fund Modernization of Law School Classrooms, Enhance Access to Justice

The Noble Second Floor (NSF) of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law (LAGSL) successfully hosted its Annual Charity Fundraising Dinner on Friday, November 21, 2025. The elegant evening attracted strong support from the Executive and Legislative branches of government, showing a united commitment to improving legal education and access to justice in Liberia.

Honorable Richard Nagbe Koon, Speaker of the House of Representatives, co-launched and delivered a powerful keynote address, emphasizing the vital role of the Legislature in national development.

Speaking on the theme, "The Role of the Legislature in Enhancing Access to Justice for All," Speaker Koon highlighted that his presence was vital, as the NSF's work directly supports ensuring justice is delivered fairly.

My presence here is to highlight the fact that you have been working to create a perfect learning environment when it comes to understanding the law," Speaker Koon stated, praising NSF's sustained commitment. Reflecting on the group's previous successes, he added, "The photos that I saw in your brochure showed me that you are trying to make the classrooms more conducive for a learning environment, which I applaud - it is important to have conducive learning environments."

The speaker described the NSF's work as a reminder of elected officials' responsibilities: "The Noble Second Floor serves as a reminder to us that we owed it to our constituents - the citizens of Liberia -- to ensure that the authority entrusted to us through your votes is effectively used to serve your needs."

To support the ongoing growth of NSF's goals, Speaker Koon announced a significant contribution of US$10,000 dedicated to the classroom modernization project, the public legal education program, and the proposed pro bono legal service initiative. He assured the organization of his ongoing support, vowing to always "stand by" their efforts.

The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., also addressed the crowd. His special remarks, delivered by his Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, MacDonald Metzger, praised the initiative and emphasized the importance of NSF's ongoing leadership, discipline, and dedication to service.

The Vice President praised the group's plan to renovate two additional classrooms and support the Access to Justice Program, efforts that he said will greatly improve learning environments, raise academic standards, and expand legal aid to vulnerable communities.

"For far too many of our citizens, especially the poor, the rural, and the marginalized, the road to justice remains long and uncertain," the Vice President's message noted. "Your commitment ensures that justice is not just a principle, but a practical reality. When we extend justice to the least among us, we strengthen the soul of our democracy."

The message concluded by reaffirming the Executive's commitment to championing reforms and calling on alumni, partners, and friends of the Law School to support the initiative. VP Koung contributed US$10,000 toward the projects.

Guest Speaker, Cllr. Lucia D. S. Gbala, Managing Partner at HPA, delivered an address on "Access to Justice for all, a foundation for national security, stability and prosperity."

Cllr. Gbala praised the student organization's impact: "The Louis Arthur Grime School of Law has existed for decades and has produced some of the most prominent leaders in society, some of whom are giving back by teaching, but most of us still need to give back. The Noble Second Floor, as a student organization, has been influential with its efforts and has expanded its reach to contribute to broader efforts to improve access to justice, including legal awareness, scholarships for law students, and contributions to better school facilities, tutorials, and more."

The Noble Second Floor (NSF) is a distinguished student organization at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia. The organization's mission goes beyond academic excellence to active civic engagement, focusing on practical initiatives that improve the learning environment at the Law School and meaningfully contribute to Liberia's justice sector. NSF is known for its successful classroom modernization projects, public legal education campaigns, and support for law students.

The Executive Pavilion was transformed into a beacon of elegance and commitment, successfully raising the necessary funds.

The success of the fundraising dinner was driven by the generosity of countless individuals and organizations committed to justice and education. In addition to significant financial support from the House Speaker and the Vice President, there were generous institutional pledges from SUNU Assurances and the Internal Bank Liberia Limited, each contributing US$1,000 checks, along with a substantial US$2,000 from Liberian Enterprise Development Finance Company.

Further crucial contributions were received from distinguished attendees, including Mr. James Wilfred, CBL Deputy Governor for Operations, Atty. Robert Pyne, and Cllr. Lucia Gbala (US$500), amongst others.

The evening's contributions now guarantee that the organization can modernize two additional classrooms at LAGSL, sustain the Public Legal Education Radio Program, and establish a Legal Aid Clinic to provide pro bono services to indigents and pre-trial detainees.