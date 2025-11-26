Sudan: MSF Ops Scaled Back in Central Darfur After Fatal Zalingei Hospital Attack

Zalingei — International humanitarian medical care NGO Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says it has been compelled to withdraw staff from Zalingei hospital in Central Darfur for the second time this year, following a shooting incident at the hospital last week, which left a Ministry of Health stretcher bearer dead, and four people wounded.

In a statement on Tuesday, MSF has called call once again for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to guarantee the protection of health facilities and staff, saying that the move is to ensure the safety of the organisation's teams.

Following this incident, and for the second time this year, we have been forced to withdraw staff from Zalingei hospital to ensure the safety of our teams.

"Our teams cannot resume humanitarian activities until the Rapid Support Forces guarantee safe conditions to protect staff and patients," says Myriam Laaroussi, MSF emergency coordinator in Darfur. "It is unacceptable for armed confrontations to affect medical facilities and humanitarian aid."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

MSF teams have provided critical services and support at Zalingei hospital, including in the emergency room, surgery, paediatrics, emergency obstetrics, newborn care, and inpatient departments, as well as in isolation tents for treating measles and cholera outbreaks. "Since 18 November, MSF has maintained continuous, active engagement with the Ministry of Health, community members, security agencies and different authorities to work on the protection status of the hospital. During the withdrawal of our teams from the hospital, three staff will remain to liaise with authorities, continue to provide support for human resources, and supply medicines," the NGO says.

Measles outbreak

The ongoing violence disrupts access to healthcare for hundreds of people in need at a time when MSF has been responding to a measles outbreak in the area, the MSF statement points out. From 1 April to 20 November, MSF teams received a total of 850 measles patients, over one-third (310) of whom were acutely malnourished.

"Many of the measles patients we treat also suffer from acute malnutrition, which increases the risk of developing severe medical complications," says José Sánchez, MSF medical coordinator in Darfur. "Malnutrition combined with measles can be fatal."

Over the past months, our teams have recorded worrying surges in measles cases. Weekly averages have escalated rapidly, from three cases in July to 22 in August, 43 in September, 57 in October and 62 in November.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Health Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is essential that our teams continue to provide urgent medical care at the hospital," says Sánchez.

Attacks

MSF previously announced that it was forced to reduce its teams and suspend all activities at Zalingei hospital following a violent armed assault inside the facility on the night of 16 August, that left one person dead, and injured five others, including a Ministry of Health staff member. This suspension of medical activities comes during a deadly cholera outbreak.

"MSF cannot resume operations until all parties provide clear security guarantees to protect staff and patients," the NGO said at the time. A reduced team continued to provide essential care until, following discussions with key stakeholders, MSF resumed activities on 31 August.