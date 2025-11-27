Nigerian Authorities Detain Another Journalist for Cybercrimes Over Governance Reports

Abuja — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Nigerian authorities to release journalist Friday James Alefia, who has been in detention since September on cybercrime charges, for which he could face up to three years in jail.

"Nigerian authorities should swiftly drop the cybercrime charges against journalist Friday James Alefia, who has been sick and required hospital treatment since he was taken into custody in September," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "Nigerian authorities must stop criminalizing the press and act urgently to prevent police and politicians intimidating journalists who report critically on governance issues."

On September 23, police arrested Alefia, publisher of the Naija News Today site, published by Asiwaju Media Company, at his home in Ikorodu in western Lagos State, and transferred him to detention facilities in Gudu district in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

Police also confiscated Alefia's phone and laptop, a person with knowledge of the case told CPJ, on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals.

On October 8, Alefia and Asiwaju Media Company were charged with five counts of "false" statements on a media platform and social media, including Facebook, under sections 24 and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, according to a copy of the charge sheet, reviewed by CPJ, and the journalist's lawyer, Israel Opah Abida.

The charge sheet included the headlines of four reports, which alleged that a lawmaker was involved in intimidation, extortion, electoral fraud, and land grabbing.

On November 12, Alefia appeared in court and pleaded not guilty, according to news reports, which said he was remanded at Kuje Prison, outside Abuja, until a hearing on January 27, 2026.

On November 24, the prosecution opposed Alefia's application for bail and the matter was adjourned to November 27, his lawyer told CPJ, adding that the prosecution was fined 50,000 naira ($34) for delaying the process.

CPJ research shows that at least 25 journalists faced prosecution under the Cybercrimes Act before its amendment in February 2024. Alefia is the sixth journalist to be prosecuted for cybercrimes since the reforms and authorities have used the law to harass others in the media without bringing formal charges.

When CPJ called national police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, the officer who answered referred CPJ to Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, who did not respond to CPJ's calls and messages requesting comment.