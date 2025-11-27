Kenya: All Ready for Ugunja Parliamentary Mini Poll As 60,000 Kenyans Set to Vote

Voting for the Baringo Senatorial by-election began smoothly at the scheduled time of 6am, with residents arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots.

Kisumu — Ugunja Constituency is in full election mode as 60,114 registered voters prepare to cast their ballots on Thursday in a by-election.

Preparations have been finalized, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), with officials assuring residents of a smooth, credible, and peaceful voting process.

Speaking to journalists at Ambira High School, the designated constituency tallying centre, Returning Officer Denis Omari confirmed that the commission will use the 2022 IEBC voter register, which was also relied upon during the last General Election.

Omari emphasised that only voters whose particulars appear in the KIEMS (Kenya Integrated Elections Management System) devices will be permitted to participate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are fully prepared for this exercise, and I want to make it clear that anyone whose name is not reflected in the KIEMS kit will not be allowed to vote," Omari said, underscoring the commission's commitment to upholding electoral integrity.

In a major shift from the previous election cycle, the IEBC will this time deploy four voter identification methods, including facial recognition technology.

Omari noted that this feature, which was available but unused in 2022, will now serve as a crucial backup mechanism.

"In 2022 we did not activate facial recognition, but this time we will. If fingerprint identification fails, the KIEMS kit will authenticate a voter through their face," he explained.

He added that all polling officers have been trained and dispatched to their respective stations across the constituency.

According to him, logistical arrangements, including delivery of voting materials, are already in place to ensure a timely start to the exercise.

Security preparations in the region have also been scaled up. Siaya County Police Commander Samuel Kobina assured residents of heightened security throughout the voting period, saying the police are fully mobilized to guarantee a peaceful environment.

He revealed that 232 officers have been deployed as the first line of security across all polling centres, supported by additional mobile units who will conduct foot and vehicular patrols.

"We want voters to feel confident as they come out to exercise their constitutional right. There is adequate security, and we are ready to respond swiftly to any disruption," Kobina said.

He warned that law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against individuals attempting to incite violence or interfere with the electoral process.

Kobina reiterated the police service's neutrality, noting that officers will conduct themselves strictly within the law.

"Our mandate is clear: to protect the process, not to influence it," he affirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The by-election has been triggered by the elevation of former Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Energy in the broad-based government.

His move to the national executive left the parliamentary seat vacant, setting the stage for a competitive contest that has drawn significant interest from local political actors and parties.