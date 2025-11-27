Kenya: Baringo Senatorial By-Election Begins Smoothly, No Incidents Reported

Voting for the Baringo Senatorial by-election began smoothly at the scheduled time of 6am, with residents arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots.

Baringo — Voting for the Baringo Senatorial by-election began smoothly Thursday at the scheduled time of 6:00 a.m., with residents arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots.

Election officials reported that the exercise started without any disruptions, and no incidents of violence or intimidation have been recorded so far.

Voters were seen queuing in an orderly manner, with clerks verifying identification and issuing ballots efficiently.

Security personnel have been deployed to polling stations to maintain order and ensure a peaceful voting process.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to guarantee that the by-election proceeds smoothly throughout the day.