Kenya: Muturi Votes in Mbeere North, Assures No Goons At Polling Stations

Ogunde Vincent/Capital FM
27 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mbeere North — Former Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi cast his vote Thursday morning in the ongoing by-election, assuring voters and the media that the process was peaceful.

Speaking at his polling station, Muturi dismissed concerns about political intimidation, saying, "No goons here, voting is proceeding peacefully and orderly."

"I have this morning cast my vote at Kanyuambora Primary School, and I can confirm that the process is smooth, calm and moving efficiently. Even with the heavy police presence meant to instill fear and discourage participation the people of Mbeere remain unmoved," he stated.

He urged voters to step out boldly and exercise their democratic right.

"Come out in large numbers, vote, and make your voice the loudest statement today. There is nothing to fear. The process is working, the will of the people is alive, and our determination is stronger than any attempt to suppress it," he stated.

"Cast your vote for a leader who stands with the people Hon. Newton Kariuki Ndwiga. Let us deliver the mandate, then proceed with our daily work as we await the tally."

The Mbeere North by-election has been conducted under heightened security, with police deployed to polling stations to maintain order and prevent disruptions.

Election officials confirmed that voting started smoothly and that turnout was steady in the morning hours.

Muturi encouraged residents to exercise their democratic rights without fear and urged all candidates and supporters to respect the law.

