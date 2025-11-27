Nigeria: Kaduna Pastor Dies in Kidnappers' Custody - Official

The chairperson of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern region, Joseph Hayab, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The Anglican Diocese of Kaduna has announced the death of the Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Edwin Achi.

The church stated that Mr Achi, who was kidnapped alongside his wife and daughter on 28 October at his residence in Nissi community, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, died in captivity.

The diocese described Mr Achi's death as "a painful loss to the entire diocese, the clergy, the church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to the service of God."

The statement also added that his wife and daughter remain in captivity.

"We continue to pray for the release of his wife and daughter, who are still in the hands of kidnappers," the statement added.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a N600 million ransom for their release.

The diocese also announced the cancellation of its programme, the Stand Up for Jesus 2025 event.

"On this note, the Standup for Jesus 2025 is hereby cancelled in honour of the late Venerable Edwin Achi," the statement said.

The deceased hailed from Umuaja in the Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mr Achi's death was announced amidst rising insecurity in some parts of North-west Nigeria, featuring mass abductions in schools and worship centres.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency on security, directing the police and military to recruit additional personnel and ordering the deployment of trained forest guards to combat bandits and terrorists.

The president also urged the National Assembly to consider reforms that would enable states to establish their own state police forces.

Kaduna State, situated in the North-west geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is one of the states most severely affected by banditry and rural terrorism.

Armed criminal groups, locally often called bandits, operate from forests, primarily targeting vulnerable communities for mass abductions, demanding huge ransoms.

The crisis has escalated security concerns across the region, making kidnapping for ransom a tragically common occurrence, particularly in areas like the Chikun Local Government Area, where the attack on Mr Achi occurred.