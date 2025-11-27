Nigeria: Northern Nigerian Popular Islamic Cleric, Dahiru Bauchi, Is Dead

27 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Mr Dahiru Usman-Bauchi was the spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah Sufi order in Nigeria, who had many confrontations with rival Islamic sects

A popular Nigerian Islamic cleric, Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, is dead.

One of his students in Bauchi confirmed the development to Radio France International (Rfi) on Wednesday.

He said the cleric died at the reported age of 100 years.

He was renowned for his deep knowledge of the Quran.

Born in Nafada, Gombe State, he reportedly started studying Islam under his father.

Mr Usman-Bauchi later travelled widely to study under different scholars to enhance his knowledge of Islam as well as the Tijaniyyah Tariqah (Sufi order).

He was a prolific author of Islamic literature on various subjects, including jurisprudence and Sufism. His books can be found in Nigeria and other countries, such as Morocco and Senegal, where Sufism is prevalent.

Mr Usman-Bauchi was the founder and life president of the Ithad Ansarul Faelat Tijaniyat of Nigeria and a member of the Fatwa Committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Nigeria.

He reportedly had 95 children and 406 grandchildren and left behind four wives.

