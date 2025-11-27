West Africa: Ecowas, AU Missions Condemn Coup in Guinea-Bissau

The mission said both the presidential and legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau had been "orderly and peaceful."

Election observer missions of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, and the West African Elders Forum have expressed concern after the Guinea-Bissau armed forces suspended the election and announced a takeover of the country.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the election missions described the coup as an attempt to erode the country's progress toward stability and to strengthen democratic institutions.

The missions said both the presidential and legislative elections had been "orderly and peaceful", with strong voter turnout and professional conduct by electoral officials, security forces, and party agents.

It said the coup has hindered a conclusion to a largely peaceful electoral process.

The observers also raised concerns about the arrest of top officials, demanding their immediate release.

"We, the Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM), and the West African Elders Forum, note the orderly and peaceful conclusion of the voting process for the presidential and legislative elections held on 23 November 2025 in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

"We commend the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic engagement, as well as the professionalism demonstrated b y polling staff, security personnel, presidential candidates' and party agents, throughout the voting process," the statement read.

Gunshots were heard near the Guinea-Bissau electoral commission headquarters earlier on Wednesday before a televised official announcement of a military takeover in the country.

A group of army officers who describe themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration declared that they are taking control "until further notice."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the coup took place on the eve of the expected announcement of election results, which pitted incumbent President Umaro Embalo, representing Madem-G15, against leading opposition candidate Fernando Dias, candidate of the Party for Social Renewal (PRS).

The missions said they had only just concluded meetings with the two leading presidential candidates, both of whom pledged to respect the final results, when the armed forces declared they were taking power.

They called the action "regrettable" and "a blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process," urging the African Union and ECOWAS to take immediate steps to restore constitutional order in the West African state.