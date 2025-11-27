Ghana: 5th National Maternal Child, Nutrition Conference Opens in Accra

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to improving maternal, child, and adolescent health through strengthened primary healthcare and equitable access to essential services. This effort is aimed at ensuring that all Ghanaians, particularly mothers, newborns, and adolescents, can access quality healthcare.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, delivered the message through a speech read by the Acting Deputy Director-General, Dr Caroline Reindorf-Amissah, at the opening of the 5th National Maternal Child Health and Nutrition (MCHN) Conference in Accra.

The three-day conference is themed: "Strengthening Free Primary Health Care: Accelerating Equity and Access to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, and Nutrition Services towards the Attainment of SDGs by 2030."

The conference provides a platform for sharing experiences, innovations, and best practices. Participants are encouraged to discuss challenges collaboratively and renew their commitment to ensuring no mother, newborn, child, or adolescent is left behind.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Highlighting national health data, the Minister noted that institutional maternal mortality slightly rose from 109.22 per 100,000 live births in 2023 to 111.68 in 2024, while skilled delivery coverage fell from 60.62% to 55.26%. Neonatal mortality remained largely unchanged at 5.17 per 1,000 live births.

He acknowledged gains in antenatal care coverage and nutrition indicators, including stunting and breastfeeding rates, but emphasised that critical gaps remain.

"Strengthening free primary healthcare is essential to ensuring safe deliveries, thriving newborns, and better access to adolescent health services," the Minister said.

Dr Kennedy Brightson, Director of the Family Health Division of the Ghana Health Service, called for stronger collaboration and renewed commitment to primary healthcare.

He highlighted that while antenatal care and immunisation coverage remain strong, skilled delivery coverage has declined, and maternal mortality remains unacceptably high.

He stressed the importance of partnerships across government, academia, civil society, development partners, and the private sector, alongside investment in digital health, community engagement, and the health workforce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children International Organisations Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Juan Manuel Dewez, UNICEF's Chief of Health and Nutrition, cautioned that despite global progress, preventable deaths from infections, pregnancy complications, and unsafe abortions continue.

He warned that "every two minutes, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth" and that without urgent action, over one million women could die globally by 2030.

While neonatal mortality has declined, newborn deaths still account for half of child mortality, and around 17% of Ghanaian children remain stunted.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q