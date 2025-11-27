Africa: Academy Inducts New Members to Tackle Rising Non-Communicable Diseases

The Academy of Public Health (APH) has called for stronger digital innovation and shared leadership in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across Africa.

The academy made the call during its 10th anniversary and the induction of new fellows, members, associate members, graduate members, and institutional members into the academy, in Abuja.

The theme: "Digital Innovation and Shared Leadership for Africa's Non-Communicable Diseases Response," spotlighted the role of technology, data, and regional collaboration in preventing and managing chronic illnesses.

With NCDs, such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, now responsible for more than one-third of deaths on the continent, stakeholders warned that Africa is facing a "silent epidemic" that threatens health security and economic development.

Addressing journalists, Dr Francis Ohanyido, Director-General of the West African Institute of Public Health and President Emeritus of APH, stated that infectious diseases have overshadowed the growing NCD crisis but now demand urgent attention.

"Every day, younger people are suffering strokes and hypertension due to lifestyle changes.

Technology can be the difference between life and death; even a simple phone reminder to take medication can make a significant difference. We must integrate technology into surveillance, early detection, patient management, and health education," he said.

He also linked climate change to worsening health outcomes, noting that rising temperatures, food insecurity, and environmental shifts are contributing to malnutrition, cancers, and the spread of infectious diseases.

Newly inducted Fellow, Dr Osita Okonkwo, Country Director, Nutrition International, warned that poor nutrition is fueling NCDs and worsening health outcomes for women and children.

"Nigeria's stunting rate has risen to 40 per cent. No child should go to bed hungry," he said, calling for increased government investment and accountability in nutrition financing.

"For every one dollar invested in nutrition, countries gain 23 dollars in benefits."

Representing Africa CDC's Western Africa Regional Coordinating Centre, Chioma Dan-Nwafo said the organisation has developed strategies to expand digital health and strengthen NCD response, but stressed the need for domestic financing.

"External funding is dwindling. Africa must look inward. We are mapping private-sector partners and exploring new financing pathways to support digitalisation and health security," she said.

Virgil Lokosu of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) highlighted the importance of collaboration.

"Our populations are depending on us to provide sound advice and shape policies. We must strengthen our networks to make a greater impact," he said.

Civil society leaders also challenged Nigeria to accelerate the adoption of digital tools in healthcare delivery. Damilola Ademuyiwa, Director of Programmes at the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL), stated that the country has the potential but lacks policy integration.

"Nigeria may not be fully ripe, but we have what it takes. We need political commitment, policy frameworks, and youth-driven innovation," he noted.

The one-day conference featured keynote lectures, a high-level public health town hall with Africa CDC's five Regional Directors, technical sessions, and award presentations, including the Distinguished Fellow of the Academy of Public Health (DFAPH).

Key outcomes include a strengthened professional network through the induction of 2025 members, increased commitment to digital health for NCD prevention and control, and renewed push for regional collaboration and domestic investment.

As NCDs are projected to become Africa's leading cause of death by 2030, speakers at the event agreed that early detection, prevention, and technology-driven systems are critical to reversing the trend.