Nigeria: Growing Sophistication of Criminals Worries Kano Deputy Governor

27 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Kano State deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdusalam Gwarzo, has warned that criminal groups across the country are becoming increasingly sophisticated, while government response has not matched the pace of evolving security threats.

Receiving members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents' Chapel in his office, Gwarzo lamented that unlike other nations deploying advanced technology to tackle insecurity, Nigeria has yet to embrace modern tools needed to confront banditry and related crimes.

According to him, "Bandits today are using sophisticated technology to launch attacks, while the government is not doing enough. This is something the media should spotlight by putting pressure on authorities to rise to the challenge."

He explained that Nigeria is at a critical stage and requires a vigilant, proactive media to hold leaders accountable and draw attention to issues threatening national stability. He noted that rising insecurity has instilled fear in citizens, with interstate travel becoming increasingly perilous.

"There is fear all over the country. Nobody can travel without praying hard. If there is any group that must take up this task, it is the media--especially Correspondents' Chapels," he added.

Gwarzo also expressed concern over reports that some border communities in Kano have entered informal non-aggression pacts with bandits, describing such arrangements as dangerous and detrimental to the state's security architecture.

He urged journalists to continue partnering with government to tackle emerging threats, commending the Correspondents' Chapel for its sustained engagement.

Earlier, chairman of the Chapel, Murtala Adewale, reaffirmed journalists' commitment to maintaining a constructive relationship with the government while upholding their duty to the public.

He appealed to the Deputy Governor's Office to ensure greater inclusion of correspondents in its activities to enhance accurate and timely reporting.

Read the original article on Leadership.

