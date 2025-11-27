Liberia: Judge Willie Rejects Govt's Move to Remove Juror in Capitol Arson Trial, Orders Contempt Action Against Bloggers

Monrovia — Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie during Wednesday, November 26, Capitol arson trial, rejected prosecution request to disqualify a seated juror over alleged political bias, while simultaneously ordering contempt proceedings against two bloggers accused of attempting to influence the jury and spreading misinformation about the empanelment process.

The State had alleged that Juror J30-9819 appeared in a social-media photo purportedly showing supporters of defendant Abu Kamara during a Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) campaign event.

Prosecutors argued that retaining the juror would create "biasness and conflict of interest" in one of Liberia's most consequential criminal trials in recent years.

But after reviewing the contested photographs and directly questioning the juror in open court, Judge Willie firmly denied the prosecution's application.

AI-Manipulated Images Possible; No Evidence of Bias Presented

The judge ruled that the photos were neither authenticated nor supported by witness testimony, adding that the court could not rely on "flying sheets" downloaded from social media without proof of origin or legitimacy.

He further noted that the rise of AI-generated and digitally altered images demanded heightened judicial caution.

"The world is now dominantly controlled by AI usage in the creation of social media content... the caption of this photo could be done by an expert in graphic design," Judge Willie said.

The juror, when questioned, denied appearing in the photo and told the court the woman prosecutors highlighted was her mother, not her.

Judge Willie held that under the Constitution and Liberia's jury law, mere political affiliation does not disqualify a citizen from jury service, and the State had failed to establish any evidence of actual bias.

State Takes Exception to Ruling

Prosecutors, led by Cllr. Augustine C. Fayiah and a team of senior state lawyers, immediately took exceptions, arguing that the judge ruled on political affiliation, an issue the State said it never raised, the juror's admission that her mother appears in the photo was overlooked.

The court noted the exception for the record.

Contempt Charges for Attempted Jury Influence and Misinformation

In a surprising addition to proceedings, Judge Willie ordered writs of contempt issued against two individuals accused of interfering with the sanctity of the trial and spreading damaging misinformation.

The judge named Satiah A. Satiah and accused him of soliciting favors from the Jury Management office and Benjamin Junior, accused of posting claims that Judge Willie, "through the Supreme Court," handpicked certain Unity Party partisans as jurors.

Both men are ordered to appear Friday, November 28, to show cause why they should not be held in contempt of court.

The judge said the court has conducted preliminary investigations into their actions and considers their conduct a threat to the integrity of the trial.

Indictment Read; Trial Resumes December 1

The court subsequently swore in the empaneled jurors and ordered the reading of the multi-count indictment accusing former House Speaker Fonati Koffa and over a dozen co-defendants of Arson,

Criminal Conspiracy, Attempted Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm,

Recklessly Endangering Life and Release or Distribution of Force.

The charges stem from the December 2024 burning of the Capitol Building, a case widely viewed as a major test of Liberia's justice system. The trial continues Monday, December 1, at 9:15 a.m.