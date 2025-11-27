West Africa: AU, Ecowas, West African Elders Condemn Guinea-Bissau Coup, Demand Immediate Restoration of Constitutional Order

27 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Bissau — The African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum have strongly condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as an unacceptable disruption of the democratic process.

The condemnation follows an announcement early Wednesday on state television by a group of senior army officers declaring they had overthrown President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, halted the electoral process, and assumed control of the country.

According to Reuters, the officers said they had suspended the vote count from Sunday's tightly contested presidential election, closed national borders, imposed a curfew, and established a ruling body named the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order. The junta stated it would govern "until further notice."

Witnesses told Reuters that moments before the televised announcement, heavy gunfire erupted near key government facilities, including the presidential palace, interior ministry, and the electoral commission headquarters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The shooting lasted nearly an hour before subsiding. No casualties have yet been reported.

The coup unfolded just hours before provisional election results were expected to be released. President Embaló had been in a competitive race against main rival Fernando Dias, with both sides claiming early victory. If successful, Embaló would have become the first leader in three decades to secure a second consecutive term in the politically volatile nation.

Meanwhile, France 24 reported that Embaló confirmed his removal from office, stating: "I have been deposed." He added that he could not divulge further details for security reasons and disclosed that he was being held at the military general staff headquarters.

Election Monitors Respond

In a joint statement issued in Bissau and signed by: Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Head of the AU Election Observation Mission and former President of Mozambique, Issifu Baba Braimah Kamara, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, and Goodluck Jonathan, Head of the West African Elders Forum and former President of Nigeria, the organizations acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the November 23, 2025, presidential and legislative elections and praised citizens for their high civic engagement.

"We commend the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic participation and the professionalism demonstrated by polling staff, security personnel, and party agents throughout the process," the statement read.

However, the groups expressed alarm over the sudden disruption of the electoral process.

"We express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d'état by the armed forces while the nation awaited the official election results."

The statement further noted that both leading candidates had earlier committed to respect the final outcome of the elections.

Calls for Restoration of Constitutional Order

The regional bodies described the military action as a "blatant attempt to derail democratic gains." They urged the AU and ECOWAS to take necessary measures to restore constitutional order.

The statement also denounced the reported arrests of key government and electoral officials, calling for their immediate release.

"We urge the armed forces to release all detained officials without delay and allow the electoral process to proceed to its lawful conclusion."

The organizations appealed for calm and urged citizens to avoid acts that could escalate tensions.

"We reaffirm our commitment to supporting Guinea-Bissau's democratic journey and underline the importance of peace, stability and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people," the release concluded.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.