West Africa: AU, Ecowas, West African Elders Condemn Guinea-Bissau Coup, Demand Immediate Restoration of Constitutional Order

Bissau — The African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum have strongly condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as an unacceptable disruption of the democratic process.

The condemnation follows an announcement early Wednesday on state television by a group of senior army officers declaring they had overthrown President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, halted the electoral process, and assumed control of the country.

According to Reuters, the officers said they had suspended the vote count from Sunday's tightly contested presidential election, closed national borders, imposed a curfew, and established a ruling body named the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order. The junta stated it would govern "until further notice."

Witnesses told Reuters that moments before the televised announcement, heavy gunfire erupted near key government facilities, including the presidential palace, interior ministry, and the electoral commission headquarters.

The shooting lasted nearly an hour before subsiding. No casualties have yet been reported.

The coup unfolded just hours before provisional election results were expected to be released. President Embaló had been in a competitive race against main rival Fernando Dias, with both sides claiming early victory. If successful, Embaló would have become the first leader in three decades to secure a second consecutive term in the politically volatile nation.

Meanwhile, France 24 reported that Embaló confirmed his removal from office, stating: "I have been deposed." He added that he could not divulge further details for security reasons and disclosed that he was being held at the military general staff headquarters.

Election Monitors Respond

In a joint statement issued in Bissau and signed by: Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Head of the AU Election Observation Mission and former President of Mozambique, Issifu Baba Braimah Kamara, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, and Goodluck Jonathan, Head of the West African Elders Forum and former President of Nigeria, the organizations acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the November 23, 2025, presidential and legislative elections and praised citizens for their high civic engagement.

"We commend the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic participation and the professionalism demonstrated by polling staff, security personnel, and party agents throughout the process," the statement read.

However, the groups expressed alarm over the sudden disruption of the electoral process.

"We express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d'état by the armed forces while the nation awaited the official election results."

The statement further noted that both leading candidates had earlier committed to respect the final outcome of the elections.

Calls for Restoration of Constitutional Order

The regional bodies described the military action as a "blatant attempt to derail democratic gains." They urged the AU and ECOWAS to take necessary measures to restore constitutional order.

The statement also denounced the reported arrests of key government and electoral officials, calling for their immediate release.

"We urge the armed forces to release all detained officials without delay and allow the electoral process to proceed to its lawful conclusion."

The organizations appealed for calm and urged citizens to avoid acts that could escalate tensions.

"We reaffirm our commitment to supporting Guinea-Bissau's democratic journey and underline the importance of peace, stability and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people," the release concluded.