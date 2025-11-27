Liberia: ALJA Condemns Threats By House Speaker Richard Koon Against Journalists

Monticello — The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has condemned in the strongest possible terms threats issued by Liberia's Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Koon, against journalists assigned to the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

In a release, ALJA President Joey Kennedy described Speaker Koon's threat to incarcerate accredited journalists assigned to the Capitol Building as hostile and deeply troubling for a democratic society. Such statements, Mr. Kennedy said, whether made in jest or seriousness, have a chilling effect on press freedom and undermine the vital role the media plays in fostering transparency and accountability in governance.

ALJA views these threats as unacceptable, reckless, and inconsistent with the principles of democratic leadership. Elected officials have a duty to uphold and protect freedom of the press--not to intimidate or silence those who report on government activities on behalf of the Liberian people.

"The media is not an enemy of the state; it is an essential partner in democracy," the ALJA President stated. "Any attempt, verbal or otherwise, to threaten journalists is an affront to the rule of law and the democratic values Liberia continues to nurture."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALJA calls on Speaker Koon to retract his remarks and issue an unambiguous public apology to the journalists who were targeted, as well as to the broader Liberian media community. The association also urges the leadership of the House of Representatives to reaffirm its commitment to a free and independent press within the Legislature.

Furthermore, ALJA calls on the Government of Liberia, civil society organizations, and international partners to closely monitor this situation and ensure that no retaliatory actions are taken against journalists in response to the Speaker's comments.

The association reaffirms its unwavering support for all journalists working under challenging circumstances in Liberia. ALJA remains committed to advocating for press freedom, safeguarding media rights, and promoting responsible journalism.

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization committed to advancing press freedom, fostering professional development, and supporting good governance and transparency in Liberia.