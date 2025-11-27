Ghana: Fmr Pres Akufo-Addo Lauds Ghana's Rise As Continental Leader in Cybersecurity

Former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Ghana's rise as a continental leader in cybersecurity, describing the achievements as a national milestone that reflects years of sustained effort and institutional collaboration.

He said the progress recorded in the sector showed what was possible when leadership, clear policy direction, and technical expertise converged to strengthen national security and protect the country's digital space.

The former President made the remarks on Tuesday in Accra at the launch of the book, The Republic: A Professional Journey, Ghana's Cybersecurity and the Making of a Role Model Country, authored by Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Founder of the e-Crime Bureau and former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority.

He noted that the book captured nearly fifteen years of Ghana's cybersecurity development, from its early stages to the significant transformation that elevated the country to Tier One status in the International Telecommunication Union Global Cybersecurity Index.

He said the achievements documented in the book were built on foundations laid by successive governments, and expanded through key initiatives introduced during his administration, including policy reforms, the adoption of revised national cybersecurity frameworks, and the ratification of international conventions on cybercrime and data protection.

The former President highlighted Ghana's remarkable rise in the ITU assessment from a score of 32.6 in 2017 to 99.27 in 2023, describing it as evidence of the country's growing global influence in the cybersecurity sector.

He commended Dr Antwi-Boasiako for his technical leadership and his role in coordinating national efforts that helped Ghana gain international recognition and strengthen its cybersecurity ecosystem.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako, reflecting on his journey, said the book documented more than a decade of experiential learning shaped by academic work, institutional reforms, and real-world encounters in the fight against cybercrime.

He noted that Ghana's growth in cybersecurity maturity had been the result of deliberate planning, technical leadership, and the commitment of officers who worked tirelessly despite limited early resources.

He added that the narrative also highlighted the philosophical foundations that guided the development of Ghana's cybersecurity institutions, stressing the importance of self-reflection, continuous learning, and ethical leadership in public service.

He expressed gratitude to leaders whose decisions had strengthened the sector, and encouraged young professionals to embrace the discipline, curiosity, and courage needed to sustain national progress.

Reviewing the book, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Afa Serwah Asare-Botwe, commended the author for producing a well-structured and insightful documentation of Ghana's cybersecurity evolution, describing the book as a timely contribution to national security literature.

She said the work captured the complexity of managing modern threats and provided practical lessons for policymakers, judges, investigators, and the wider criminal justice system.