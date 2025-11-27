Ghana: 879 Pupil of Camp 2 Basic School Benefit From Eye Screening Exercise

The Digital Banking Team of Access Bank Ghana has screened 879 pupils from Camp 2 Basic School and Teshie Presby Bethlehem School.

Several cases of refractive errors, glaucoma suspicion, and allergic conjunctivitis under its "See and Smile" child health initiative were identified.

Launched in September this year and supported by the Ghana Dental Association and Kountry Eye Care, the initiative aims to promote both vision and oral health among schoolchildren.

Over the past weeks, the team screened 387 pupils at Camp 2 Basic School and 492 at Teshie Presby Bethlehem School.

The exercise revealed 160 cases of refractive errors, 22 suspected glaucoma cases, and 354 cases of allergic conjunctivitis, underscoring the need for early detection and timely intervention.

At a presentation of 51 optical glasses to pupils diagnosed with refractive errors at the Teshie Presby Bethlehem School on Wednesday, Head of Digital Banking at Access Bank, Ujunwa Roseline Mbaeri, said the findings highlighted the strong link between visual health and academic performance.

"Good vision is essential for learning. Children who cannot see clearly often struggle in class. Through this initiative, we aim to remove such barriers so every child can learn with confidence," she said.

Mrs Mbaeri disclosed that further examinations and treatment would be arranged for pupils suspected of having glaucoma to help address potential risks to their eyesight.

In addition to the eye screenings, oral health assessments were also conducted, with several pupils identified as needing further dental care.

She noted that the Bank has scheduled an oral health intervention phase to ensure these children receive the necessary treatment.

With allergic conjunctivitis emerging as the most common condition, marketing manager of Kountry Eye Care, Rosemary Efia Dela Tsikpor, advised pupils and parents to pay attention to triggers that cause eye itching and seek clinical testing where necessary.

She explained that allergens, including environmental factors, certain foods, medications, and chemicals could be responsible for the condition.

These symptoms, she added, interfere with students' comfort and concentration in class and may even lead to astigmatism due to excessive eye rubbing affecting the cornea.

Mrs Mbaeri reaffirmed Access Bank's commitment to supporting child health and education.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to see clearly, smile confidently, and excel academically. Through See and Smile, we remain dedicated to improving the well-being and future of children in our communities," she said.

