Ghana: Veep Engages Ghanaian Community in Angola, Pledges Support, Inclusion

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has met with members of the Ghanaian community in Luanda, Angola, where she listened to their concerns and commended their contributions to national development.

In her address, she reaffirmed the historic ties between Ghana and Angola, recalling the support Ghana's early leaders provided during Angola's struggle for independence. She emphasised that this spirit of solidarity continues to guide relations between the two nations.

The Vice President praised the Ghanaian community for their good reputation, hard work, and sacrifices, urging them to stay connected with official state institutions for reliable information and to register with the Ghanaian embassy.

She acknowledged their request for access to national identification services and assured them that the government was working to address it.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed that while Ghana respects its past, the country is focused on building a future where development benefits all citizens, particularly those historically left behind.

She highlighted government initiatives to process more raw materials, such as cocoa, to create decent jobs, increase wealth, and reduce migration pressures on young people.

She further underscored efforts to ensure every Ghanaian has access to basic needs including food, clothing, and shelter, while promoting skills development and utilizing the diverse talents across the population.

She called for a rethink of how Ghana manages its mineral and natural resources so they better serve citizens' interests.

The Vice President encouraged Ghanaians abroad to share ideas and support national development, stressing that building the country requires the participation of all, regardless of where they live.

She assured the community that their concerns and suggestions would be considered in shaping government policy and reiterated the government's commitment to the Ghanaian diaspora.

The President of the Ghanaian Community Association in Luanda, Laud Baddoo, welcomed the Vice President and expressed the community's appreciation for the opportunity to engage directly with government.

He lauded Ghanaians in Angola for their discipline, unity, and dedication to promoting Ghana's positive image abroad. He also commended Ghana's recent economic progress, including easing inflation and growing respect across the continent, and called for Ghana Card registration in Luanda and easier travel and visa arrangements between the two countries to strengthen ties.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Okudjeto Ablakwa, who was part of the delegation, praised the community's loyalty and collaboration with the embassy.

He urged them to remain united, assured them that their concerns had been noted at the highest level, and cited similar successful government interventions for Ghanaians in Nigeria.

He also invited the community to the upcoming Diaspora Summit in Accra from December 19 to 20, describing it as a major homecoming event to help shape strategies for accelerating national development through diaspora participation.

Ghana's Ambassador to Angola, Mavis Kusogbor, commended the Ghanaian community in Luanda for projecting a positive national image and pledged that the embassy would continue working to deepen cooperation between Ghana and Angola.