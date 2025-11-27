Nigeria: 2025 National Health Dialogue - Policymakers, Experts Discuss Innovation, Health Financing - (Live Updates)

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, will headline the Dialogue in a fireside discussion focused on Nigeria's reform priorities, the future of primary healthcare, and the shifts required to improve health outcomes nationwide.

(Kabir Yusuf,Mariam Ileyemi, Fortune Eronmosele and Zainab Adewale)

PREMIUM TIMES, in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is hosting the 2025 National Health Dialogue today at Fraser Suites, Abuja.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The event convenes key voices in Nigeria's health sector for crucial conversations on reform and accountability.

The forum, themed "Evidence, Innovation, and Financing for a Healthier Nigeria," brings together senior government officials, global health leaders, journalists, civil society groups and health innovators for a full day of discussions on the state of Nigeria's health system.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, will headline the Dialogue in a fireside discussion focused on Nigeria's reform priorities, the future of primary healthcare, and the shifts required to improve outcomes nationwide.

Other key participants include the World Health Organisation Country Director, Pavel Ursu; the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina; the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Temitope Ilori, alongside several state commissioners of health.

The event will open with investigative journalism showcases from PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria Health Watch, and Punch, highlighting the role accountability reporting plays in exposing system failures and informing reforms.

Throughout the day, panels will explore primary healthcare performance, financing gaps, state-level implementation challenges, and innovations in maternal and digital health.

There will also be a health-innovation showcase featuring technology founders working on service-delivery solutions.

According to Akintunde Babatunde, Executive Director of CJID, the Dialogue marks the beginning of "deeper nationwide engagements aimed at improving health outcomes across the country."

Stay with us for live updates from the 2025 National Health Dialogue scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m.

9:11 a.m.

The Head of the Development Programme at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Ifeanyi Chukwudi, welcomed guests and participants, noting that the programme will begin in 10 minutes.