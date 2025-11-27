Africa: 'Africa Must Speak, Africa Must Act'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has delivered a clarion call for African leadership and unity, urging the continent to move from the sidelines to the forefront of global decision-making.

Speaking at the 17th edition of the MEDays Forum, often described as "the Davos of the Global South," President Boakai addressed an audience of heads of state, ministers, diplomats, and global investors, emphasizing that Africa can no longer remain a passive observer in shaping the world's future.

"This year's theme, 'Fractures and Polarization: Re-inventing the Global Equation,' invites us to confront a difficult truth," President Boakai said. "The world is changing in ways that are deep, unpredictable, and at times unsettling. Old certainties are giving way. New rivalries are emerging. Trust in the global system is eroding. And inequalities between nations and peoples continue to widen."

He challenged Africa to reclaim its rightful role in global affairs. "Will Africa remain a spectator while others define the new world order, or will Africa claim its rightful place as a principal author of that future?" he asked. "History offers a warning. In earlier centuries, Africans were taken away from Africa. Today, through decisions made far from our shores, there is a growing risk that Africa may be taken away from Africans."

President Boakai highlighted four key areas where Africa must assert its leadership: geopolitics, security, economic governance, and regional integration.

On geopolitics, he stressed that influence today is determined by unity, moral authority, and strategic diplomacy. "Africa should not be a stage for global rivalry. Africa should be a respected pillar of global peace, leadership, and negotiation," he said.

Regarding security, he warned of emerging threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks, piracy, trafficking, and organized crime. "African states must work together to strengthen intelligence sharing, professionalize security institutions, and reinforce regional alliances. Peace is the bedrock of stability. A secure Africa stands tall in global affairs," President Boakai said.

In the realm of economic governance, President Boakai criticized models that allow Africa's resources to enrich others while leaving millions of Africans in poverty. "Africa must insist on value addition. We must negotiate fairly. We must process our minerals at home. We must build industries that give our youth meaningful opportunity. No nation has developed by exporting raw materials alone. Africa must break from that path," he stated.

On regional integration, he underscored the importance of unity. "A divided continent cannot influence a divided world. We must accelerate the African Continental Free Trade Area. We must harmonize laws and standards. We must build the roads, railways, ports, aviation corridors, and digital highways that unite us. When Africa stands together, Africa becomes a global force," he said.

President Boakai also highlighted the critical role of investors in Africa's development. He called for investment that prioritizes value creation, African ownership, infrastructure development, and adherence to environmental and governance standards. "When investors adopt this approach, Africans are no longer bystanders. Africans become contributors to global innovation and partners in shared prosperity," he said.

Concluding his remarks, he invoked a powerful African proverb: "Until the lion learns to speak, every story will glorify the hunter." He declared that Africa is now learning to speak, shaping its narrative, and asserting ownership of its place in the world.

"Africa is not silent. Africa is speaking. Africa is not waiting. Africa is moving. Africa is not behind. Africa is rising," President Boakai affirmed. "We have the people, the resources, the creativity, and the determination to shape a global equation that is fair, peaceful, and inclusive. What we need now is unity of purpose, strength of leadership, and courage in action."