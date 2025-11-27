Liberia: Segal Hosts Nigerian Defense Delegation

The Security Expert Guards Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) on Tuesday hosted a high-level delegation from the Ministry of National Defense of Nigeria and students of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, as part of the college's African Studies Tour 2025. The visit aimed to strengthen regional security collaboration and expose senior military officers to community-led security initiatives in Liberia.

Welcoming the delegation, SEGAL extended special courtesies to Brigadier General E.A. Orakwe, Director of Administration at AFCSC and team leader, along with directing staff, students of Senior Course 47, and other Liberian and Nigerian officials. SEGAL management, representatives of client institutions (GARPOs), and members of the press were also in attendance.

SEGA's General Manager & Acting General Manager, Marcus N.D. Kumeh hailed the Ministry of National Defense of Liberia for selecting the agency among several private security companies to host the visiting team. The agency said the visit reflects national confidence in its operational capacity and contribution to Liberia's evolving security landscape.

The event featured a comprehensive presentation on SEGA's origin, mission, values, legal structure, and extensive range of services from physical security and critical infrastructure protection to electronic surveillance systems, VIP protection, investigative services, and biometric access technologies.

Founded in May 2006 by former National Security Agency officer now senator of Lofa county Hon. Momo T. Cyrus, SEGAL has grown into one of Liberia's premier private security institutions. Its services support major corporations, diplomatic missions, financial institutions, industrial operations, and private residences.

"The agency also provides specialized electronic security, including CCTV monitoring, intrusion detection systems, motorized gates, GPS tracking, biometric access, and energized perimeter fencing."

Speaking during the event, Brig. Gen. Orakwe conveyed warm compliments from the AFCSC Commandant, Air Vice-Marshal H.I. Al-Hajji, to President Joseph N. Boakai and to SEGAL's management for their hospitality and cooperation. He emphasized the strategic importance of community-level security efforts in strengthening national stability across West Africa.

"Security cannot be said to be well in place without recourse to the grassroots," Murakui said. "Our purpose here is to interact on how community-led security initiatives can enhance national development. We appreciate the warm reception Liberia has accorded us from the moment of our arrival."

The general also highlighted the tri-service structure of the AFCSC, which trains officers of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force for command and staff responsibilities. The delegation's visit forms part of a year-long senior course that includes regional engagements with partner nations.

SEGA Security Manager, Special Agent Dave S. Freeman, delivered a detailed overview of the agency's operations, stressing the importance of professionalism, intelligence-sharing, and rigorous training standards. He outlined the agency's vetting process, which includes community verification, police clearance, and background checks designed to mitigate insider threats.

Security Manager Freeman, a certified close protection specialist and experienced security professional, underscored SEGAL's role in safeguarding multimillion-dollar infrastructure and supporting national peacebuilding efforts in post-conflict Liberia.

The agency expressed confidence that the tour would inspire deeper understanding, collaboration, and shared lessons between Liberia and Nigeria's security sectors.

The event concluded with mutual expressions of appreciation and a reaffirmation of commitment to strengthening regional security cooperation.