Liberia: Civil Society, Govt Called to Prioritize Women's Safety in 2026 Budget

The three-day Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Spotlight Initiative 2.0 event concluded at the EJS Ministerial Complex with a powerful call for the Government of Liberia and civil society organizations to prioritize women's safety and protection in the 2026 national budget.

Speakers at the closing ceremony emphasized that while civil society continues to fill critical service gaps, it is the government's responsibility to ensure justice, protection, and essential care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

European Union Ambassador Nona Deprez reaffirmed the EU's long-standing commitment to supporting Liberia in addressing GBV, highlighting the alarming rise of digital violence, particularly against women and girls. She commended President Joseph Boakai for his firm stance on zero tolerance for GBV and for permanently banning harmful traditional practices, including female genital mutilation.

"The momentum is here, the timing is now," Amb. Deprez said. "Eliminating violence against women and girls is essential to building a just and prosperous society. Reforms must strengthen legal systems, improve access to justice, expand psychosocial services, and empower communities to prevent violence."

Advocates at the event underscored that government priorities must be clearly reflected in the national budget. They called on citizens, civil society, and activists to closely monitor budget allocations to identify gaps affecting women, children, and survivors of violence.

Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie announced that the enhanced phase of Spotlight Initiative 2.0 will now cover eight counties, adding Grand Bassa, Maryland, and Sinoe to the intervention areas. She said the expansion will strengthen protection systems, reduce harmful practices, and support economic empowerment for women and vulnerable groups.

Minister Kollie also disclosed plans for Liberia's first National GBV Conference, which will focus on digital violence, improved coordination, stronger referral pathways, online reporting, and sustainable financing.

"The time for robust action is now," Minister Kollie said. "This campaign must reach churches, schools, rural communities, mosques, and football fields in every corner of Liberia."

UNFPA Country Representative Dr. Mady Baiye described the event as a unified commitment to action, bringing together the 16 Days of Activism, the National Ending Domestic Violence Conference, and the new phase of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative. He expressed concern over persistently high levels of gender-based violence, noting that roughly 1,000 cases are reported annually, alongside a rising trend of digital violence targeting adolescent girls.

Dr. Baiye praised the Spotlight Initiative as a critical partnership supporting legal reforms, expanding services, and shifting harmful social norms. "We must work toward a Liberia where every woman and girl can live in dignity and safety," he said.

Data presented during the event revealed that 1,198 SGBV cases were recorded between July and September 2025 alone. Despite these alarming figures, the government currently allocates only US$189 per survivor--an amount advocates say is insufficient to provide even basic services.

While the 2026 national budget increased by 6.2 percent, presenters highlighted that over 10 percent of the new funds went solely to salaries. They warned that adding staff without providing essential tools, medical supplies, or operational funding undermines service quality, forcing some health workers to use personal resources to maintain operations.

Advocates called for increased operational funding--not just salaries--for the Ministry of Gender, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, and law enforcement agencies. They argued these institutions require stronger budgets to investigate cases, provide care, and ensure justice for survivors.

Speakers emphasized the need for clear, traceable budget lines for GBV prevention, safe homes, legal services, transportation for survivors, and welfare support. They urged civil society organizations to advocate early in the budget cycle, between May and early July, before proposals reach the Ministry of Finance and the Legislature.

Civil society leader Madam Loretta Alethea Pope Kai stressed the importance of local advocacy amid rising global donor fatigue. "Local organizations must unify their efforts to push for gender-responsive budgeting across all ministries and agencies," she said.

The event also addressed concerns over perpetrators who are family breadwinners, with presenters asserting that justice must take precedence and survivor welfare cannot be compromised.

Over 300 participants--including women, girls, and men--raised concerns about rising off-budget spending while critical SGBV services remain underfunded.

As Spotlight Initiative 2.0 concluded, speakers issued a united call for all Liberians to understand the national budget process and advocate for stronger allocations for GBV prevention and response. They emphasized that safe homes, health services, investigations, legal support, and justice mechanisms must receive the resources necessary to protect survivors and ensure a safer Liberia for women and girls.