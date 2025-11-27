Liberia: RREA Delivers Solar Power to Southeastern Health Centers

The Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) has successfully completed full solar electrification of multiple public health facilities across Southeastern Liberia, marking a major milestone in the nation's drive to expand energy access and improve essential services.

The achievement follows a comprehensive pre-commissioning assessment by RREA's technical team, which evaluated the functionality of the newly installed Solar Photovoltaic (PV) modules and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at health facilities in Grand Kru, Maryland, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and River Cess counties.

Funded through a Government of Liberia loan from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, the project is part of the first phase of the Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project, implemented by RREA. The initiative aims to increase nationwide energy access, strengthen essential public services, and improve living standards in rural and underserved communities, with Liberia targeting universal electricity access by 2030.

To date, 88 public health facilities across the country have been fully solarized, representing a significant leap toward Liberia's clean energy and electrification goals.

In addition to health facility electrification, RREA has installed 117 high-quality solar-powered streetlights in Harper in Maryland County, Barclayville in Grand Kru County, Kanweaken in River Gee County, various locations in Grand Gedeh County, and River Cess County. Community members have reported improved nighttime security, safer mobility, and expanded evening social and economic activities following the streetlight installations.

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, RREA has also partnered with Tarhini Construction Company to enhance campus safety at the University of Liberia (UL). Under this partnership, 25 state-of-the-art solar streetlights and poles have been delivered to the university, with installation expected in the coming weeks.

RREA Executive Director Samuel Bocay Nagbe, Jr. emphasized the agency's dedication to expanding renewable energy across Liberia:

"This partnership reflects RREA's commitment not only to renewable energy advancement but also to supporting our communities and educational institutions. Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students remains a priority," he said.

RREA continues to deploy durable, high-quality renewable energy technologies that promote safety, sustainability, and community development, advancing Liberia's mission of providing reliable energy access to all citizens.

"We remain steadfast in our goal to bring solar power to every corner of the country, ensuring that essential services like healthcare and education are supported by clean, reliable, and sustainable energy," Nagbe added.