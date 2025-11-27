Liberia: Governing Board for vTPA Food Safety Scheme Launched

Liberia has taken a significant step toward strengthening its national food safety architecture with the successful convening of the inaugural meeting of the Governing Board of the country's Voluntary Third-Party Food Safety Assurance (vTPA) Scheme.

Held in Monrovia on Thursday, 20 November 2025, the meeting marked the formal launch of the Scheme's governance structure, an important milestone under the European Union-funded Liberian Food Safety Initiative (LiFSI) implemented by UNIDO. The Governing Board brings together representatives from key sectors including government institutions, academia, consumer protection groups, private-sector actors, and development partners, reflecting the inclusive nature of the Scheme's design.

The session opened with an overview of the vTPA concept, a review of its proposed governance and operational framework, and a formal confirmation of all nominated Governing Board members. Members signed their acceptance of appointment before proceeding to deliberations.

A key highlight of the meeting was the election and confirmation of leadership for the Governing Board. Mr. Alvin S. Jueseah of the Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Sciences (DOFAS), University of Liberia, was elected Chair, while Mrs. Marion G. Mykers of the Liberia Consumer Protection Association (LCPA) was elected Co-Chair. Their mandate includes guiding the strategic direction of the Scheme, ensuring transparency, and fostering collaboration between public and private stakeholders.

Speaking after his election, Mr. Jueseah emphasized that the establishment of the Board represents "a collective commitment to protecting consumers while enabling producers to meet national and international market expectations." Mrs. Myers highlighted the centrality of consumer confidence, noting that the Scheme must uphold "fairness, transparency, and accountability across Liberia's food value chains."

During the meeting, the Board formally adopted three foundational resolutions: Election and Confirmation of Board Leadership - Official endorsement of the Chair and Co-Chair to steer the Governing Board.

Appointment of LiFSI as Interim Secretariat - LiFSI will serve as the Scheme's Secretariat for a transitional period of six months, pending the establishment of a permanent, independent Secretariat. Adoption of the Proposed vTPA Governance Structure - The Board endorsed the governance, administrative, and operational framework that will guide the Scheme's rollout.

The adoption of these resolutions sets in motion the operationalization of Liberia's vTPA Scheme, an assurance system that will complement existing food safety regulatory functions, enhance oversight, and improve market competitiveness.

Once fully operational, the vTPA Scheme is expected to increase regulatory efficiency, support businesses particularly SMEs in meeting compliance requirements, strengthen consumer protection, and position Liberia more competitively in regional and international markets where certification is essential.

Board members expressed strong optimism that the Scheme will help bridge gaps between formal regulation and private-sector compliance, ensuring safer food for Liberian consumers while unlocking new economic opportunities.