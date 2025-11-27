Liberia: Grand Bassa County AML Cup Semifinal Series Begins

District #4 has secured a place in the Grand Final of the AML and Liberia Football Association (LFA) Cup, conquering rivals Buchanan District #3 in a dramatic semifinal clash decided by penalty kicks on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Doris Williams Sports Pitch.

The tense 90 minutes ended deadlocked at 1-1, forcing the match to a shootout where District #4 proved superior, winning 4-2.

The Grand Bassa preliminary semifinal, played before a large and diverse crowd including county officials and AML representatives, was a tightly contested affair.

District #4 established a narrow lead in the first half, but Buchanan District #3 mounted a fierce comeback after the break, eventually leveling the score in the 56th minute. Despite both sides creating late opportunities to avoid penalties, the 1-1 scoreline held through added time.

Substitute Saves the Day

The drama peaked during the penalty shootout, thanks to substitute goalkeeper Henry Saye Jr. Replacing Kelvin Neesan, Saye Jr. instantly became the hero of the day, delivering two consecutive, match-winning saves against District #3's efforts. His crucial performance sealed the 4-2 victory and sparked massive celebrations.

With this hard-fought win, District #4 advances to the highly anticipated Grand Final of the AML and LFA District Tournament on Sunday, November 30, 2025. They will face District #1 in what is already being dubbed the "Battle of the Titans" for the regional trophy, before moving on to the Championship stage in Nimba County.