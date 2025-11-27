West Africa: Ghana-UK Deepen Ties ...With Historic Visit By Prince Edward

Ghana and the United Kingdom have deepened their historic ties with a meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The meeting, held at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, was preceded by a durbar of chiefs of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in honour of the British royal. The durbar was used to confer the title "Nii Yehowada" on the Prince by the House.

Prince Edward arrived in Ghana on Sunday for a three-day visit to reinforce relations between the two countries and to highlight areas of collaboration in education, innovation, inclusive sports, and the Commonwealth.

Welcoming the Prince to the Presidency, President Mahama said the centuries-old relationship underpins Ghana's constitutional jurisprudence, which is akin to that of the UK.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Duke of Edinburgh's visit, President Mahama added, came at a time when the global order was changing after the Second World War from multilateralism to unilateralism. "We all believed that the best for this world was a multilateral global order where nations came together to discuss and find solutions to common challenges that face the world," he said.

That multilateral order, he said, had chalked many successes until recently, when some countries had chosen unilateral approaches. "We believe that multilateralism is the best order for our world, especially when we face challenges like the climate crisis, which affects all parts of the world, and no one country can adapt or find any resolution to the climate crisis. The only way we can tackle the climate crisis is multilaterally, and I want to congratulate the UK for its leadership when it comes to issues of climate change and climate resilience."

Such unilateral actions--including the invasion of Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and many other conflicts around the world, as well as trade restrictions--President Mahama said, threaten the multilateral global order. "We must develop new partnerships that allow us to continue to work together, not as individual countries, but as coalitions of the willing. No better country to be a partner to than the United Kingdom, which has been a historical partner to Ghana since our independence," he stated.

He commended the Prince for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which has benefited many Ghanaians.

Prince Edward, on his part, said it was an honour, through the award, to give young people the opportunity to develop and find their passion and purpose in a fast-changing world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa External Relations Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "Britain and Ghana have extraordinary shared history and heritage which you the chiefs gathered here know and understand. I'm happy our traditions have continued."

Prince Edward also commended President Mahama for the "great things that were going on in Ghana."

By Julius Yao Petetsi

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q