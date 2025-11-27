Ghana: Yohuno Gets 2 More Years As Igpby Times Reporter

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has extended the appointment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for another two years.

This is contained in a letter titled "Re-Engagement as Inspector-General of Police," and sighted by The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday. The letter is copied to the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the Minister for the Interior.

Mr Yohuno, who was appointed on March 13, 2025, by the President and sworn in on March 14, 2025, is due to retire in December after attaining the retirement age of 60 years.

"I write to inform you that, following the recommendation of the Police Council and in accordance with the relevant provisions governing the administration of the Ghana Police Service, John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic, has approved your re-engagement for an additional two (2) years upon the attainment of the statutory retirement age in December 2025," the statement said.

Dr Mahama said the IGP's appointment took effect from December 28, 2025. "During this period, you shall continue to serve as the Inspector-General of Police and discharge the duties and responsibilities attached to the office," he said.

According to the letter, the President's decision reflected the Council's firm conviction that his continued leadership was essential to sustaining ongoing reforms, strengthening operational effectiveness, and ensuring stability within the Ghana Police Service at this critical period.

"You are kindly requested to indicate your acceptance of this re-engagement in writing within three days upon receipt of this letter. Please accept, Mr Inspector-General, the assurances of the highest consideration of His Excellency the President," the statement added.

Mr Yohuno has served barely eight months after his appointment as IGP and has chalked notable successes, including mediation efforts in the Bawku conflict and other trouble spots. He also decentralised information sharing from the police service to the public, thereby deepening public-police engagement for effective policing.

He took over from the former IGP, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, after serving under him as the Deputy IGP in the previous government. Mr Yohuno, until his appointment as IGP, served as Deputy IGP in charge of Operations.

He previously served as the Director-General of the Police Intelligence Directorate, after serving as the Director-General of Operations. Mr Yohuno also served as the Director-General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate.

Aside from his national roles, he served in United Nations Peacekeeping missions in Bosnia, Herzegovina, and East Timor.