Ghana: President Mahama Inaugurates Digital Smart Learning Centre for Ghanasco

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday inaugurated a 10-unit, one-storey classroom block for Kato360 digital smart learning at Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale, Northern Region. The initiative is part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project, currently being piloted, with GHANASCO becoming the second senior high school in the country to benefit from the Kato360 digital smart learning classroom block.

Inaugurating the facility, the President said each classroom is a state-of-the-art learning environment designed to equip students with the skills, tools, and confidence needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. He emphasized that modern classrooms are no longer defined by four walls and a chalkboard, but as dynamic, connected spaces where information meets innovation, and technology enhances curiosity, collaboration, and comprehension.

President Mahama described the project as a transformative step for education in Ghana, noting that Kato360 is a global brand revolutionizing digital education and has fully provided infrastructure for GHANASCO students. Each classroom is equipped with interactive smart screens, tablets for every student to support active, hands-on learning, and reliable internet connectivity to unlock global knowledge.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing policies and programmes that benefit students nationwide, ensuring that all students eventually gain access to tablets and related accessories to aid knowledge acquisition. The President also urged students to take digital learning seriously, stressing the importance of IT skills in today's world.

Lawrence Hornovo, General Manager for Kato Smart Electronics, highlighted that all smart classroom machines feature solar-powered charging cabinets to ensure sustainable energy use. He added that the classrooms include modern ergonomic furniture to foster comfort and focus. Teachers would be empowered to deliver content via the Kato360 Learning Management System, a robust digital platform enabling interactive teaching, real-time assessments, digital resources, and personalized learning journeys.

Hornovo further explained that students could access the learning platform from home or during vacations, ensuring continuity in education.

The headmaster of GHANASCO, Douglas Haruna Yakubu, thanked Kato360 for the digital smart classroom block, noting that it would significantly enhance students' IT skills and learning experience.