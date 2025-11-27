Ghana Strengthens Defence Against Illicit Weapons Through Kafo Vi Training

To bolster the country's defences against illicit weapons, 32 officers from key security and legal institutions have been selected for the KAFO VI training sessions.

The operations aim to curb the trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband in Ghana by sharpening officers' skills in detection, intelligence sharing, and coordinated interception.

Dr. Adam Bonaa, Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCSALW), explained that the training forms part of a Trainer-of-Trainers (TOT) programme following a UNODC-sponsored master training held earlier this year in Bamako. Ghana was the only anglophone country among six West African states selected for the programme, which coordinates simultaneous operations across countries to stem the flow of illegal weapons.

"The TOT equips officers to train colleagues nationwide ahead of major operations in November 2025," he said. Dr. Bonaa noted that illicit firearms contribute to nine out of ten violent crimes in Ghana and the sub-region. He also reminded the public of the January 1-15 amnesty for voluntary surrender of unlicensed weapons, warning that violations will lead to arrest and prosecution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Emphasising border security, he revealed that Ghana's porous borders facilitate illegal arms movement. Significant resources have been allocated to strengthen surveillance, including digital weapon detection systems.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Eric Bonney added that the training sharpens officers' ability to inspect vehicles, cargo, and other hotspots for concealed weapons. Selected participants will return to their posts to train colleagues, ensuring nationwide alertness and consistent enforcement.

The training is organised by NCSALW in collaboration with the Customs Division of GRA, Interpol (Ghana Police Service), and the Office of the Attorney General.