Ghana: Volta NSA Launches Agenda 2028 to Groom Athletes for Olympic Glory

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially unveiled Agenda 2028, a strategic initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing athletes in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games and other major sporting events.

The programme outlines a comprehensive set of interventions to transform grassroots sports, improve coaching standards, and strengthen sports structures at the district level. Mr Dzibodo Ruben Adjahoe, Physical Education Officer at the Volta NSA Secretariat, described Agenda 2028 as a bold roadmap positioning the Volta Region as a key contributor to Ghana's Olympic ambitions.

Agenda 2028 focuses on several key areas, including:

District-Level Capacity Building

Formation of District Sports Clubs

District and Regional Competitions

TrainHer Women's Sports Empowerment Programme

Fitness and Recreation Programme

Volta Sports Awards

To ensure accountability and effective implementation, the Secretariat will host quarterly NSA Dialogue sessions. These sessions will monitor progress, evaluate programme effectiveness, strengthen stakeholder collaboration, and assess performance outcomes.

Mr Adjahoe emphasized that with robust support, proper structures, and strategic partnerships, the Volta Region is poised to produce athletes capable of competing on the Olympic stage in 2028 and beyond. The NSA is calling on district assemblies, schools, sports federations, and corporate bodies to collaborate in bringing Agenda 2028 to fruition.