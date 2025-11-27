Ghana: Basake Holy Stars Pose Challenge to Kotoko's Unbeaten Run

Relegation-battling Basake Holy Stars FC will look to revive their campaign when they host in-form Asante Kotoko today in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week Three fixture at the AAK II Arena.

Basake sit 17th after 10 matches, earning only six points from one win, three draws, and six defeats, the joint second-most losses in the league. Their struggles stem from issues at both ends of the pitch, having scored just seven goals--the joint-fewest in the Premier League--and conceding 16, the league's second-highest total.

However, their home form provides a glimmer of hope. In four matches at Aiyinase, Basake have secured one win, two draws, and only one defeat, keeping two clean sheets. A victory against Kotoko would significantly boost their fight to escape the drop zone.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, travel to the AAK II Arena in excellent shape, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games following a hard-fought draw with FC Samartex. The Porcupine Warriors remain the league's only unbeaten side, with five wins, five draws, 11 goals scored, and just four conceded, the joint-lowest tally.

Their away record has been impressive: two wins, three draws, two goals scored, and no goals conceded on the road. Abdul Karim Zito's men will aim to preserve that flawless defensive record as they visit a Holy Stars side they drew with on their only previous league trip.