Nigerian Soldiers Dislodge Terrorists, Recover 91 Rustled Cattle in Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army's 6 Brigade under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have dislodged armed groups in southern Taraba and recovered 91 rustled cattle in a series of clearance operations conducted between Monday and Tuesday.

The army announced the development in a statement issued on Thursday by Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations.

He said the operations were aimed at consolidating recent gains and sustaining pressure on criminal groups responsible for attacks on farming communities.

According to the statement, troops carried out coordinated offensives in Akesha, Zambana Forest, and Ayu village in Takum and Donga local government areas, long troubled by violent groups accused of destroying farmlands and displacing residents.

Mr Muhammad said, "The soldiers advanced on multiple hideouts following credible intelligence. The criminals fled on sighting the troops, abandoning 91 rustled cattle in Akesha on 24 November as the animals grazed on farmlands. The cattle were secured and prevented from causing further destruction."

He stated that the troops also encountered armed elements in the Zambana Forest and Ayu Village on 25 November. The army said the soldiers engaged the terrorists with "superior firepower," forcing them to retreat deeper into the forest and weakening their operational capability.

The operations, according to the army, have enabled displaced farmers to safely retrieve their harvested crops.

Kingsley Uwa, the brigade commander, addressed the troops and community members after the operation, pledging sustained and aggressive military action across Southern Taraba, particularly as the festive season approaches.

On the recovered cattle, Mr Uwa, a brigadier-general, ordered all claimants to report to the 93 Battalion in Takum for proper identification.

He emphasised that no cattle would be released until farmers whose farmlands were damaged had been compensated.

The commander also condemned the recurring violence linked to herders, describing their activities as a major driver of insecurity in Takum and neighbouring communities.

He warned herders entering Taraba from other states to report to traditional leaders and local authorities before settling in any area, insisting that compliance with local procedures was essential to preventing conflict.

He reiterated that Operation Zafin Wuta would continue to dismantle criminal networks, secure farming settlements, and prevent livestock-related violence from undermining food security and stability in the region.

The army urged residents to continue providing credible information to support ongoing operations.