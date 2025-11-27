Kenya: 17 Youths Arrested in Kasipul Patrolling With Crude Weapons

27 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kasipul — Seventeen youths were arrested in Kasipul Constituency after being found patrolling the area with crude weapons, including machetes, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera said the arrests followed intelligence reports of youths moving around in Probox vehicles, allegedly intimidating residents during the ongoing by-elections.

The youths are currently in police custody as DCI sleuths and regular police continue to investigate, including trailing another group suspected of possessing a ceska pistol reportedly snatched from Homa Bay Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma.

Commander Saera emphasized that law enforcement agencies are determined to maintain order and ensure a peaceful voting process.

