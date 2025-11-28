Kenya: Vote Counting Underway in 22 Electoral Areas After Day Marked By Violence

Nairobi — Vote counting is underway across all 22 areas that participated in Thursday's by-elections, following a day that was marked by pockets of violence and heightened political tension.

Polling officially closed at 5:00 PM, and tallying has commenced in constituency and ward tallying centres under the supervision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), party agents, observers and security personnel.

Despite largely peaceful voting in several regions, isolated clashes were reported throughout the day -- including confrontations between rival supporters, attacks on party agents and disruption attempts near polling stations.

Incidents were particularly highlighted in Kasipul, Malava and Kabuchai, where security teams were forced to intervene to restore order.

Seventeen youths were arrested in Kasipul after being found patrolling with crude weapons, including machetes.

Police also continue to track a separate group believed to be in possession of a firearm reported stolen during violence earlier in the day.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has dismissed online claims of ballot stuffing, saying its ballot security, monitoring systems and presence of observers make such allegations unfounded.

The Commission is urging Kenyans to rely on verified information and avoid content aimed at undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

Authorities say they are working closely with security agencies to ensure calm is maintained as vote counting continues, and action is taken against individuals found attempting to disrupt the process.

Results from the 22 electoral areas are expected progressively through the night.