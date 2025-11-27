Ghana: I Buy My Own Fuel

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Ofosu-Kwakye has revealed that he buys his own fuel because no new vehicles have been purchased for the Presidency since the government took office almost eleven months ago.

He explained during an interview on Joy News PM Express that all staff at the Jubilee House currently use their private vehicles.

Although they are entitled to state vehicles, he noted that the government chose not to buy any to reduce spending.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye stated that the President also stopped the supply of fuel to staff at the Presidency and other state institutions as part of efforts to control costs.

He described the move as significant, adding that fuel consumption places a heavy burden on the state budget.

He admitted that using old vehicles can affect work and even pose risks but stressed that restraining expenditure is necessary when the government wants to avoid waste.

He pointed out that he used the same vehicle while in opposition and continues to rely on it in office.

He explained that these decisions show that government spending can be managed without causing major setbacks.