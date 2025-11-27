Ghana: No Girl Should Be Denied Her Religious Rights - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured Parliament that the government will not allow any practice that limits the religious freedom of schoolgirls in the country.

This comes after concerns were raised about Muslim students at Wesley Girls High School facing restrictions on their religious practices, including complaints about being prevented from fasting, challenges with prayer, and reports that they were required to take part in activities that conflicted with their faith, issues that later led to a legal challenge over alleged discrimination.

On the floor of parliament, he explained during the 2026 budget debate that the restrictions placed on some students clash with international human rights standards and provisions in the 1992 Constitution.

The minister referenced Articles 33 (5) and 26(1), which guarantee the rights of every Ghanaian child.

He noted that these rights cannot be divided or selectively applied, adding MPs must uphold those rights.

He stressed that every child must be free to practise or express a religion of her choice while in school.

He reminded the House that the Ministry of Education has a duty to protect these freedoms.

Mr Iddrisu assured MPs that the government will not support any action by any individual or institution that takes away the right of a Ghanaian girl to follow her faith.