Ghana: Controller and Accountant-General Explains Delay in Payment of Two Allowances

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department has explained that two groups of allowances expected to be paid in November could not be processed due to a technical problem.

In a statement, the department noted that the challenge occurred during the final payroll run for the month. To prevent any further delay in the payment of November salaries for all government workers, it paused the processing of the affected allowances.

It assured workers, especially those in the education sector, that the fault is being fixed. The outstanding allowances will be added to the December salaries, which are expected to be paid on 18 December.

The department apologised for the inconvenience and expressed appreciation for the patience of affected workers.