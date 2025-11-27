Ghana: Government Injects Over 3.4 Billion Cedis Into NHIs

Government has injected more than 3.4 billion cedis into the National Health Insurance Scheme after the removal of the cap on NHIS funding.

The Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Operations, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, told staff in Tamale that the move is the biggest investment in the Scheme since it was created in 2003.

He explained that the additional funds are already strengthening health financing across the country.

Dr Kwesi Djokoto addressed a trainer of trainers workshop on the ongoing reforms of the National Health Insurance Authority on Friday, November 21.

He noted that in 2024 the Scheme used 52 percent of its resources on claims and is using 65 percent this year, with plans to increase that figure again next year.

He explained that Executive Management, led by Chief Executive Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, is working to build a modern and efficient Scheme that focuses on people and meets its promise of providing fair access to quality health care.

Dr Kwesi Djokoto also outlined the Authority's digital reforms, which are meant to bring health services closer to members and make the Scheme more resilient.

The initiatives form part of the Telehealth strategy and include the E pharmacy platform, which links patients to nearby pharmacies, the Biometric Membership Authentication System that verifies members seeking care, and a cashless system at registration centres.

He noted that these reforms are designed to improve access to quality health care and support Ghana's goal of achieving Universal Health Care by 2030.

The Northern Regional Operations Manageress, Madam Fauzia Shingu Alhassan, welcomed participants on behalf of the Regional Director.

She stated that the training is part of reforms aimed at redefining the NHIS and making it sustainable.

She added that the digital upgrades represent major changes that will make the Scheme more efficient, accessible, and trustworthy.

The workshop brought together officials of the Ghana Health Service, the Christian Health Association of Ghana, private health providers, and a representative of the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Mr Gaeten Adangabey.

The Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Oswald Essuah Mensah, and the Acting Deputy Director of MIS, Mr Orison Aflu, took participants through the design of the digital platforms and how they will be rolled out next year.

Other officials present included the Acting Director of MIS, Mr Vitus Kaleo Bioh, Acting Director of the Claims and Illegal Payments Taskforce, Mr Isaac Gideon Akonde, the Head of Communication, Madam Faustina Dery, the Acting Deputy Director of Marketing, Madam Angela Asiedu, and the Acting Deputy Director of Client and Provider Relations, Madam Hamdiya Yakubu.