Gambia: WCR Actors Renew Fight Against GBV As Tour-Caravan Enters Finale Phase

Activists campaigning for an end to all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the West Coast Region have renewed their commitment to ending this harmful act perpetrated against mostly women, as the tour-caravan reaches Kombo - marking the final leg of its weeks tour.

The tour-caravan, launched in the North Bank Region (NBR), is led by 15 trained GBV Ambassadors, who travelled through Central River Region south, Central River Region north, Upper River, Lower River and now entering communities in the West Coast Region.

Throughout these regions, the caravan conducted greater awareness on activities revolving GBV, sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) as well as sexual harassment.

Moreover, the mission focuses on educating communities on their rights, recognising signs of abuse, and understanding where to seek help. Engagements targeted community members, school children, market vendors, and local authorities.

Discussions were high-level in each regional Governor's Office to reinforce collaboration, strengthen reporting mechanisms, and support local advocacy structures.

Representing the Governor's Office, Yusupha Bojang, Information and Public Relations Officer at the West Coast Region, while welcoming the entourage, reminded them of the shared responsibility in addressing GBV.

Bojang observed that collective action is necessary in addressing gender-based violence.

Babucarr Mbye, Project Coordinator of the HISWACA, MDBV initiative, explained that the caravan is supported by the Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS) as part of a project aimed at improving GBV-related data collection and decentralised community interventions.

The initiative, he added, also trains and deploys regional GBV ambassadors, who lead awareness campaigns in communities where they live.

Mbye reminded that as ambassadors they are better positioned to deliver messages related to their communities, further emphasising that they have worked diligently from across all regions of the country as they now enter West Coast Region.

He thus urged stakeholders to plan for sustainability beyond donor funding to ensure continuity of ambassador activities.

Hamadi Sowe, Regional AIDS Coordinator for WCR, called on citizens to break the silence surrounding sexual and gender-based violence.

He made reference to recent cases involving minors, citing the incident which involve a 14-year-old, who died while giving birth and a five-year-old rape victim just to highlight a few.

Thus, Sowe called on ambassadors to intensify their advocacy and help address the issue once and for all.

He, thus, reaffirmed his office's commitment to supporting community engagements and promote rights of all.

