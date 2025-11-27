Gambia: UNDP, Ons Train Stakeholders to Advance Gender Equality in Security Sector

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its 'Security Sector Reform project' and The Gambia's Office of National Security (ONS) have launched a three-day capacity-building workshop aimed at training male gender champions across the country's security institutions.

The initiative, marks a significant step toward strengthening gender equality, promoting positive masculinity, and preventing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) within the national security architecture.

The event, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, attracted senior government officials, representatives of security institutions and civil society actors.

At the event, Siaka Marong at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, highlighted the importance of the event, reminding that Gender transformation is not solely a women's issue; but rather a societal responsibility.

"This training equips male leaders to advocate for women's participation and model positive masculinity."

He highlighted government's efforts to reform national policies, expand women's representation, and strengthen the fight against GBV, reminding that men must actively challenge harmful stereotypes and support survivors.

Mandisa Mashologu,UNDP Resident Representative hailed the initiative as a major milestone in The Gambia's ongoing security sector reform agenda.

"Women remain underrepresented in senior ranks and in oversight structures, and accountability for gender-based violence is uneven," she noted.

She added; "Engaging male gender champions is a practical way to shift institutional culture and build a more effective, rights-based security sector."

She thus urged participants to challenge misconduct, support gender-responsive policies, and build strong networks that translate training into concrete institutional change.

Col. Omar Bojang, Deputy National Security Adviser on behalf of the National Security Adviser, reaffirmed government's commitment to building a professional, inclusive, and people-centred security sector.

"This workshop enhances leadership in promoting gender equality and preventing SGBV," Bojang stated. He highlighted recent policy advancements, including the Gender Mainstreaming Policy and the Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse Policy."

Col Bojang reminded trainees that creating lasting change depends on their actions, as policies alone are not enough.

"Real transformation occurs when individuals in positions of authority choose to lead differently."

