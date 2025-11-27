Gambia: Samger to Brief Media Prior to Arrival of Top Football Scouts From England, Sweden

Samger Football Club are set to brief the media ahead of the arrival of top football scouts from the English Premier League and Swedish top-flight clubs.

The press briefing is set for Saturday 29th November 2025 at the Banjul International Airport at 4:00pm.

The top football scouts from the English Premier League and Swedish top flight league clubs visit to The Gambia will give the players the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in the present of top football scouts.

Gambian players will contend to impress scouts during their weeklong stay in The Gambia to boost their dreams of playing football in Europe.

