Gambia: GFF Announces Dates for League Season Traditional Curtain Raiser Finals

26 November 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced dates for the male and female league season traditional curtain raiser finals.

The male Super Cup final is set for Saturday 13th December 2025 at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy Complex in Basori at 4pm.

The final will feature league champions, Real de Banjul and FF Cup winners, Greater Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the female Super Cup final is slated for Friday 12th December 2025 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The final is expected to feature league and FF Cup champions, Berewuleng FC and Red Scorpions.

