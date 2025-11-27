Gambia: Kemo Ceesay to Depart Football House, Focus On Ambition to Lead Gff

26 November 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Finance Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gambian Dutch Lions, Kemo Ceesay, is set to depart Football House next month upon the expiration of his contract at the end of December 2025 to focus on his ambition to lead The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Gambia Football Pulse can confirm that Ceesay has no intention of renewing his role at the Football House and now choose to focus fully on his ambition to lead Football House.

According reliable source, Ceesay is preparing to contest for the GFF presidency next year with the aim of succeeding current president Lamin Kaba Bajo.

"As long as Kemo is alive and healthy, he will contest in the GFF election next year," the source stated.

The source emphasised that Ceesay's decision is final, adding that whether Lamin Kaba Bajo endorses him or not he has made his mind up for the top office at the Football House.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidential election is set for August 2026.

Ceesay's imminent departure from Football House marks the official start of a highly anticipated leadership contest.

Source: Gambia Football Pulse

